Trump, Drug Smuggling, and the Opioid Crisis

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Get More Trumpcast Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Trumpcast Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Leon Krauze talks to Vox’s German Lopez about the severe state of the opioid crisis, drug smuggling, a response to the State of the Union, and how to effectively stop the flow of drugs into the U.S.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast produced by Melissa Kaplan with help from Carlos Fuentes and Danielle Hewitt.