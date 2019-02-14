Trumpcast

Trump, Drug Smuggling, and the Opioid Crisis

Here’s what’s making the crisis so bad.

By

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Leon Krauze talks to Vox’s German Lopez about the severe state of the opioid crisis, drug smuggling, a response to the State of the Union, and how to effectively stop the flow of drugs into the U.S.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast produced by Melissa Kaplan with help from Carlos Fuentes and Danielle Hewitt.

Donald Trump Drugs Immigration Podcasts