Who Wants to Be a (Heavily Taxed) Millionaire?

America’s 1-percenters weigh their options: higher taxes, or mobs with pitchforks?

As Democrats try to find an economic message that can win in 2020, a group of like-minded millionaires is making the rounds, telling any politicians who will listen, “We want to pay more in taxes.” Why now?

Guest: Morris Pearl, chair of Patriotic Millionaires.

