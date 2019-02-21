To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Trump’s national emergency declaration, Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, and Amazon abandoning its New York plans.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• Jamelle Bouie for the New York Times: “The Biden Fallacy”

• John Dickerson for Slate: “The Game the Senate Should Play”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: Adam Liptak and Shaila Dewan for the New York Times, “Supreme Court Limits Police Powers to Seize Private Property”

John: “Woodrow Wilson Foundation Finds Only One State Can Pass U.S. Citizenship Exam”

David: Natasha Quadlin in the American Sociological Review, “The Mark of a Woman’s Record: Gender and Academic Performance in Hiring” and the New York Times: “Why Aren’t Women Advancing More in Corporate America?”

Listener chatter from @whatbethefuture: Dylan Matthews for Vox, “Bill Gates Tweeted Out a Chart and Sparked a Huge Debate About Global Poverty”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment John, David, and Emily offer their own suggestions for how to make Congress a more successful co-equal branch of government.

