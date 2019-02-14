To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

Get More of the Political Gabfest Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to the Political Gabfest Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Slate’s Political Gabfest via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the deal to avoid a second shutdown, Jeff Bezos’ claims of sextortion, and Ilhan Omar’s tweets about Israel.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• Steven Mufson for the Washington Post: “Trump Urges Tennessee Valley Authority to Keep Open an Aging Coal-Burning Power Plant”

• Caitlin Dickerson for the New York Times: “Why Border Wall Talks Suddenly Became a Showdown Over ‘ICE Beds’ ”

• Peter Beinart for the Forward: “The Sick Double Standard in the Ilhan Omar Controversy”

• Michelle Goldberg for the New York Times: “Ilhan Omar’s Very Bad Tweets”

• Eugene Volokh for Reason: “Is Threatening to Publish Bezos’ Nude/Lewd Pics Criminal Blackmail?”

• Jeff Bezos for Medium: “No Thank You, Mr. Pecker”

• Dan Savage for the New York Times: “Jeff Bezos, Please Release Your Dirty Selfies”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• Emily: Zach Despart and Keri Blakinger for the Houston Chronicle: “Kim Ogg’s Request for 100 More Prosecutors Criticized by Reformers”; Grits for Breakfast: “Hiring More Harris Co. Prosecutors Would Harm the Rest of the System”

• John: Andrew G. McCabe’s book excerpt in the Atlantic: “Every Day Is a New Low in Trump’s White House”

• David: Laura Helmuth for Smithsonian magazine: “Abraham Lincoln, True Crime Writer”; Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Stephanie Land

• Listener chatter from Rick Zucker @rnzucker‏: Shane Dixon Kavanaugh for the Oregonian: “Not Just Oregon: Saudi Students in at Least 8 States, Canada Vanish While Facing Criminal Charges”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, John, David, and Emily discuss whether sexism is behind the stories that Sen. Amy Klobuchar is a bad boss.

Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter or post it to our Facebook page. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.