Trumpcast

The BuzzFeed Revelations on Trump

A deep one-on-one with reporter Anthony Cormier.

By

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Virginia Heffernan talks to Anthony Cormier from BuzzFeed News about the chain of bombshell news stories his team has published this month and the Mueller team’s response to his reporting.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.

Donald Trump Podcasts Robert Mueller