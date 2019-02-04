Wouldn’t really call it “super”: Well, that Super Bowl was really something, wasn’t it? If you haven’t already, read Justin Peters’ recaps of the worst and least-worst ads, Matthew Dessem on that halftime show that we think happened, Henry Grabar on the controversial Washington Post ad, and Nick Greene and Ben Mathis-Lilley on that strange, strange game. You can read all of our coverage here, and listen to the latest episode of the Hang Up and Listen podcast about the game.

Baby, you can’t drive my car: Given the current ubiquity of Uber and Lyft, you might be surprised to learn there’s still one major North American city without either of those services: Vancouver. What’s that like, and how might that change in the future? David Zipper takes a close look.

No faces, please: San Francisco could be the first city to ban law enforcement use of facial recognition technology. Aaron Mak writes that this is a potential win for privacy advocates, as well as populations that frequently produce false positives, but there are concerns about the jump to immediate prohibition.

The Wild West: not so romantic! Jonathan S. Jones explores the historical setting of the popular video game Red Dead Redemption 2 and shows how it does something unusual for the genre: reckon honestly with the racism of the Old West and today. “Red Dead Redemption 2 doesn’t merely depict the brutal racial realities of the 19th-century U.S. At several moments, Rockstar uses the game as a platform to actively condemn white supremacy.”

