On Super Bowl Sunday, Trump Says He Would “Have a Hard Time” Letting Son Play Football

President Donald Trump and son Barron Trump board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, en route to Palm Beach, Florida. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

Mere hours before the biggest game of the year, President Donald Trump said he would rather his son Barron not play football. The commander in chief made sure to emphasize he would let his son decide for himself but he certainly wouldn’t encourage it. “If he wanted to? Yes. Would I steer him that way? No, I wouldn’t,” trump told CBS’ Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan when she asked him whether he would let Barron play football.

The president went on to suggest he was relieved Barron appears to have a penchant for soccer. “A lot of people, including me, thought soccer would probably never make it in this country, but it really is moving forward rapidly,” he said. Football is “a dangerous sport” and although the equipment has improved, “it hasn’t solved the problem.” Trump seemed to try to defend his view by saying “it’s not totally unique” because he has “heard NFL players saying they wouldn’t let their sons play football.” But his concerns don’t mean he doesn’t enjoy the sport. “I hate to say it because I love to watch football,” Trump said. “I think the NFL is a great product.”

On whether he would let his son Barron play football, @realDonaldTrump says, “If he wanted to? Yes. Would I steer him that way? No, I wouldn't.” He adds, “I just don't like the reports that I see coming out having to do with football.” pic.twitter.com/erMjmKxBlc — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 3, 2019

Trump is right his opinion isn’t really that unique. In fact, it means he has something in common with his predecessor, who expressed a similar concern of the sport when he was in office. “I’m a big football fan,” Barack Obama told the New Republic in 2013, “but I have to tell you if I had a son, I’d have to think long and hard before I let him play football.”

When Obama said those words though, it seems Trump had a different view of football. His concern over his son playing, appears to be in stark contrast to what Trump was saying only a few years ago, when he worried that efforts to make the game safer, or “too politically correct” as he put it, would destroy its essence. “I hope they don’t soften the game up too much,” Trump told Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd in November 2015. “I was reading yesterday they might not do [kickoffs] anymore and eventually you’re not going to have the same game. They have to be careful with that. Don’t make it too politically correct. What we’re doing in the country is that everything has to be [politically correct]. It’s a violent game.”

The complaint later became a rallying cry during his campaign. A year later, at a rally in Nevada, Trump complained that football had “gone soft,” just like the country as a whole. “What used to be considered a great tackle, a violent head-on [tackle], a violent—if that was done by Dick Butkus, they’d say he’s the greatest player. If that were done by Lawrence Taylor —it was done by Lawrence Taylor and Dick Butkus and Ray Nitschke, right? Ray Nitschke—you used to see these tackles and it was incredible to watch, right?” Trump said. “Now they tackle. ‘Oh, head-on-head collision, 15 yards.’ The whole game is all screwed up … Football has become soft. Football has become soft. Now, I’ll be criticized for that. They’ll say, ‘Oh, isn’t that terrible.’ But football has become soft like our country has become soft.”

That was hardly an isolated incident. At a rally in Florida in October 2016, Trump criticized the NFL’s rules about concussions as he praised a woman who fainted and later returned to the event. “That woman was out cold, and now she’s coming back,” Trump said. “See, we don’t go by these new, and very much softer, NFL rules. Concussions — ‘Uh oh, got a little ding on the head? No, no, you can’t play for the rest of the season’ — our people are tough!”

It wasn’t all campaign talk either. That attitude continued after Trump moved into the White House. During a September 2017 rally, Trump complained that new rules to protect players were ruining the game. “Today, if you hit too hard, 15 yards, throw him out of the game,” Trump said as he mimicked throwing a penalty flag up in the air. “They’re ruining the game, right? They’re ruining the game. It’s hurting the game.”