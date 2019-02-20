Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, Bernie is in. Are billionaires out?

In the interview, president Trump may be the chief saber-rattler when it comes to China, but acting tough against the world’s second biggest economy is a bipartisan pastime. With challenges like global warming and nuclear armament on the line, Kaiser Kuo says, the U.S. might do better with cooperation instead of rivalry. Kuo is a co-founder of the Sinica podcast and the editor-at-large of SupChina.

In the Spiel, algorithms aren’t just for Facebook—they’re also used in criminal justice. Here’s why they shouldn’t be.

