The State of the Union is… Overrated

On The Gist, who oh who will govern the state of Virginia?

In the interview, when Roger McNamee jumped in as an early investor in Facebook, he might not have figured he’d end up testifying about the company in front of Congress. McNamee charts Facebook’s worrying evolution in his new book: Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe.

In the Spiel, the State of the Union address is like baseball’s All-Star Game. Flashy, but without consequence.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.