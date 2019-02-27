Democratic Lawmaker Goes Viral for Epic Eye Roll During Cohen Hearing

Stacey Plaskett attends a news conference on November 28, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Rep. Stacey Plaskett, the non-voting delegate for the U.S. Virgin Islands in the House of Representatives, found unlikely internet fame Wednesday for her obviously annoyed reaction to Republican Rep. Jim Jordan from Ohio. Plaskett was clearly irritated at Jordan, a staunch defender of President Donald Trump who tried as hard as he could to question Michael Cohen and diminish the value of his testimony Wednesday. At one point, Jordan characterized Cohen as the “patsy” for the Democrats. Yet it seems like Plaskett’s breaking point was when Jordan complained about not getting a copy of Cohen’s opening statement in advance.

“I just have a simple motion, Mr. Chairman,” Jordan said and that’s when Plaskett turned around and looked in his direction, delivering what many on social media characterized as an eye roll of epic proportions. Some say Plaskett could be seen mouthing “be quiet.”

“Stacey Plaskett is all of us looking at Jim Jordan, the last person who should address anyone’s character,” tweeted the Atlantic’s Jemele Hill.

Stacey Plaskett is all of us looking at Jim Jordan, the last person who should address anyone’s character pic.twitter.com/z2fKUVHwYa — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 27, 2019

Many others on Twitter celebrated Plaskett’s eye roll with screengrabs and videos.

Stacey Plaskett gave the “boy bye” look to Jim Jordan pic.twitter.com/usTWwiDqn8 — Erin Ashley Simon (@erinasimon) February 27, 2019

Plaskett took note of all this attention and even retweeted a message that said “@StaceyPlaskett is all of us right now listening to the bs in #CohenHearing.”

@StaceyPlaskett is all of us right now listening to the bs in #CohenHearing pic.twitter.com/9JSCxSvmd7 — Supreme ☕️ (@BarbKilla) February 27, 2019

She also replied to Hill, thanking her “for the support.”

Thanks @jemelehill for the support - my questions are coming soon - wait til then. https://t.co/yCTcxckEsM — Rep. Stacey Plaskett (@StaceyPlaskett) February 27, 2019