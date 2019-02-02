To listen to this episode of Amicus, use the player below:

Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Sharon McGowan, legal director of Lambda Legal, to discuss how they’re fighting the transgender service members ban following SCOTUS decision to lift the injunctions on the policy going into action. Also, Dahlia gets the latest on the Mueller investigation from Joyce White Vance, former U.S. attorney in the Northern District of Alabama, including why Mueller didn’t charge Roger Stone with conspiracy.

