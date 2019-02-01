Number of Sexual Assaults at Military Academies Jumps by 50 Percent

Cadets wait for the start of the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2017 graduation ceremony at Michie Stadium on May 27, 2017 in West Point, New York. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

A report released Thursday by the Defense Department and based on an anonymous survey found that the number of sexual assaults at three military academies had spiked by nearly 50 percent in the past two years, even as actual reports of those assaults remained low, a disheartening figure that undermined claims of progress since a national conversation about sexual assault and harassment in the military began two years ago.

According to the report, 747 cadets and midshipmen from the United States Military Academy at West Point, the United States Naval Academy, and the United States Air Force Academy responded that they had experienced unwanted sexual contact—a category that ranges from groping to rape—in the 2017–18 academic year. It marks a sharp increase from the 507 reported in the 2015–16 academic year.

According to the survey, about 16 percent of women and 2 percent of men at West Point had experienced unwanted sexual contact. Two years before, just 10 percent of women had said the same. The number of reports of sexual assault between those two years remained static, just over 110.

The academies, as part of the military’s larger reckoning with issues of sexual assault and harassment, have made an effort in recent years to officially encourage students to report assaults. But according to statements from the Defense Department, officials expressed frustration at the lack of progress and blamed a broader culture at those academies for the low rates of reporting. According to the New York Times, Jim Mattis, the former defense secretary, ordered the academy leaders to focus on promoting responsible drinking along with encouraging students to report incidents.

“[The Defense Department] says they’re ‘disappointed,’ ” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a member of the Armed Services Committee, tweeted in response to the news. “Disappointed? And they’re asking for more time? Time’s up. Our service members deserve our full commitment to ensuring their safety. When will the Pentagon commit to a military justice system worthy of them?”

Two years ago, an invitation-only Facebook page featuring active-duty Marines and veterans was exposed for sharing thousands of nude photos, including of female Marines.*