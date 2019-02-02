The Gist

This Festival Was Fyre

But what was it like to actually be there?

By

Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

Listen to The Gist via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play

On The Gist, throwback to Mike Pesca’s unnecessarily censored yearbook quote.

In the interview, Seth Crossno, also known by his online persona William Needham Finley IV, thought it would be fun to go to the Fyre Festival with his buddies. And while the festival might have been a mess, being a part of two competing documentaries from Netflix and Hulu about the experience and winning a lawsuit was quite the trip. Crossno is here to discuss what it was like and why he doesn’t understand how people found Fyre Festival scammer Billy McFarland so charming.

In the Spiel, who can advertise during the Super Bowl?

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.

Podcasts Politics Super Bowl Ads