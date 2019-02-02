Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, throwback to Mike Pesca’s unnecessarily censored yearbook quote.

In the interview, Seth Crossno, also known by his online persona William Needham Finley IV, thought it would be fun to go to the Fyre Festival with his buddies. And while the festival might have been a mess, being a part of two competing documentaries from Netflix and Hulu about the experience and winning a lawsuit was quite the trip. Crossno is here to discuss what it was like and why he doesn’t understand how people found Fyre Festival scammer Billy McFarland so charming.

In the Spiel, who can advertise during the Super Bowl?

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.