That’s Jupiter, Florida, which is in Palm Beach County on the east coast of the state. Contra the tweet above, TMZ indicates, Kraft is wanted on an arrest warrant but has not yet been taken into custody. He’s accused of soliciting sex on two occasions.
Deadspin noted Thursday night that reporters at a press conference related to the larger investigation had asked a number of seemingly random questions about whether sports figures were involved, suggesting that rumors of Kraft’s involvement may have been circulating.
Here’s a partial shot of the spa in question:
As it happens, this is the second story to break this week that’s involved criminal sexual acts or alleged criminal sexual acts committed in the state of Florida by a friend of Donald Trump’s.
A spokesperson for Kraft, 77, says he “categorically” denies engaging “in any illegal activity.”
This post has been updated with new information.