Robert Kraft at the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl victory parade on Feb. 5 in Boston. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

What?!?!

BREAKING: Jupiter Police: Robert Kraft, the NE Patriots owner, accused of soliciting sex at a #Jupiter day spa. Police say a months long human trafficking investigation led to the arrest. #Kraft #Patriots #NEPatriots @WPBF25News pic.twitter.com/udTEvrLkTB — Tiffany Kenney (@wpbf_tiffany) February 22, 2019

That’s Jupiter, Florida, which is in Palm Beach County on the east coast of the state. Contra the tweet above, TMZ indicates, Kraft is wanted on an arrest warrant but has not yet been taken into custody. He’s accused of soliciting sex on two occasions.

Deadspin noted Thursday night that reporters at a press conference related to the larger investigation had asked a number of seemingly random questions about whether sports figures were involved, suggesting that rumors of Kraft’s involvement may have been circulating.

Here’s a partial shot of the spa in question:

BREAKING: New England Pats owner Robert Kraft charged w/ soliciting a prostitute in Orchids of Asia day spa raid in Jupiter FL. Jupiter PD says they have video. Kraft has a residence in nearby Palm Beach. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/8y5E3Rw27R — Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) February 22, 2019

As it happens, this is the second story to break this week that’s involved criminal sexual acts or alleged criminal sexual acts committed in the state of Florida by a friend of Donald Trump’s.

A spokesperson for Kraft, 77, says he “categorically” denies engaging “in any illegal activity.”

This post has been updated with new information.