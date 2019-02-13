The Gist

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Seconds

A podcast host pressed his colleague for details about advising presidential hopeful Howard Schultz. It didn’t end well.

On The Gist, Democratic leaders should slow down the next time a Virginia-sized fiasco comes along.

In the interview, podcasters can storm off a set too—even if it’s their own. Words Matter host Adam Levine pressed his colleague Steve Schmidt on details about his advising gig for 2020 hopeful Howard Schultz. And it wasn’t just because that posed a possible conflict of interest for the political podcast; Levine says his regular listeners wanted answers on the guy who, in their eyes, could get enough votes to cause another Trump victory.

In the Spiel, and in El Paso on Monday: presidential logorrhea.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.

