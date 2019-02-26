The Gist

Pete Buttigieg has hit success as mayor of South Bend, Indiana. Could he make the leap to president?

On The Gist, asymmetric warfare means America’s got some pretty lame enemies.

In the interview, women aren’t the only demographic group making the 2020 race especially diverse. Pete Buttigieg, the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is considering a run for office; he’s a millennial, a veteran, and openly gay. We get his thoughts on the size of the Supreme Court and Congress, and his feelings about the humble penny. Buttigieg’s new book is Shortest Way Home: One Mayor’s Challenge and a Model for America’s Future.

In the Spiel, what the Oscars, the Virginia governorship, and Amazon HQ2 have in common.

