On The Gist, asymmetric warfare means America’s got some pretty lame enemies.
In the interview, women aren’t the only demographic group making the 2020 race especially diverse. Pete Buttigieg, the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is considering a run for office; he’s a millennial, a veteran, and openly gay. We get his thoughts on the size of the Supreme Court and Congress, and his feelings about the humble penny. Buttigieg’s new book is Shortest Way Home: One Mayor’s Challenge and a Model for America’s Future.
In the Spiel, what the Oscars, the Virginia governorship, and Amazon HQ2 have in common.
Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.