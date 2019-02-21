Listen to What Next:

A scientist on the outer fringes of his field has been patiently making the case that the U.S. government applies far too conservative controls on toxins in the environment. Now, he’s trying to implement his ideas at the EPA—by writing a sweeping new rule that could make the agency unable to regulate pollution and other contaminants.

Guest: Susanne Rust, reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Read her story here.

