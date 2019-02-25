Acceptance: Sunday night’s Oscars were a triumph of all of America’s diversity, writes Inkoo Kang, with wins in numerous categories for black, Latino, Asian, and immigrant talent telling their own stories. But much like the state of American diversity in 2019, all those signs of progress ended with one giant step back at the end of the night. Sam Adams calls that Best Picture win for Green Book “a throwback to the days when the academy chose comforting fables about racial tolerance over movies that challenged its white members to question themselves.” Read more of Slate Oscar’s coverage here.

Catching up: On Friday, a district judge ruled that it’s unconstitutional for the selective service to force men to register for the draft while excluding women. Mark Joseph Stern examines the decision—which cites a landmark Supreme Court ruling by RBG—to answer the question: How was this form of discrimination still legal in 2019?

Highway to hell: Portland, Oregon, officials are insisting that a proposed $500 million highway expansion will actually be better for the environment. Not everyone’s buying that argument, but Henry Grabar says the project shows how “the road-friendly bias” permeates even our most progressive regions.

Indefensible: Not even AIPAC is willing to defend Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s latest decision, writes Joshua Keating. Find out what was a bridge too far for the group hosting Netanyahu in March for its annual conference.

