The big night: With the Oscars coming up on Sunday, Kevin Sandler explains how Netflix’s history-making Best Picture nominee Roma broke the mold of film distribution. And, in an annual tradition, Bryan Lowder names his pick for Best Original Score: “a cushion of music I want to collapse into over and over again.”

The Mueller goodbye: We’re not getting the much-anticipated report from the special counsel’s investigation this or next week, it seems, but Dahlia Lithwick is already preparing us by hedging some sky-high expectations: “It’s a nice fantasy—the one in which Mueller, armed with Truth and Fact, finishes off the Trump presidency with a ride through the Capitol on a white unicorn, scattering indictments and the seeds of impeachment, in a conclusive and irrefutable wrapup of the two-year probe. It is also profoundly unlikely to actually happen that way.”

Keep on pushing: A few months ago, after mass protests by thousands of its workers, Google ended forced arbitration for sexual harassment cases. On Thursday, the company went further and ended mandatory arbitration for all employment disputes, including discrimination lawsuits and wage theft. Terri Gerstein commends Google for this action but thinks there is still room for improvement—and a lesson for other companies to take.

End run: Donald Trump’s executive action on immigration sparked calls for a declaration of the “real national emergency”: climate change. But Alex Trembath says that approach “fundamentally misunderstands the challenges posed by climate change” and, worse, could end up being an authoritarian power grab.

For fun: A long-lost Sesame Street cartoon.

Brokeback Mountain was robbed,

Vicky