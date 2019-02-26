Listen to Slate’s The Gist:
On The Gist, corn syrup and beer.
In the interview, what’s the difference between a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old? In terms of maturity, not so much. But only one of them has the right to vote. In Oregon, state Sen. Shemia Fagan is hoping to change that, and she’s letting young activists take the lead.
In the Spiel, who wants to talk about reparations?
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.