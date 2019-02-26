The Gist

The Spring Breaker Vote

High schoolers in Oregon are using their upcoming vacation to rally for a lower voting age.

On The Gist, corn syrup and beer.

In the interview, what’s the difference between a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old? In terms of maturity, not so much. But only one of them has the right to vote. In Oregon, state Sen. Shemia Fagan is hoping to change that, and she’s letting young activists take the lead.

In the Spiel, who wants to talk about reparations?

