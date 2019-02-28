The Gist

Is AOC Post-Truth Too?

As fact-checkers cover Ocasio-Cortez, should “larger truth” get any consideration? It’s complicated.

On The Gist, the empty political rhetoric that is “everyday people.”

In the interview, fact-checking is big business in the age of Trump. But one politician diametrically opposed to the president—Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—is playing fast and loose with statistics too, and journalists have noticed. Should she be called out? NY Magazine’s Eric Levitz says it’s complicated.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.

