Northam Looked Ready to Show Off Moonwalking Skills Before His Wife Stopped Him

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, flanked by his wife Pam, speaks with reporters at a press conference at the Governor’s mansion on February 2, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. Alex Edelman/Getty Images

Hands down the most surreal moment of a decidedly odd news conference came when the governor of Virginia looked ready to moonwalk. Earlier in the conference, Gov. Ralph Northam had said that despite what he had said Friday, he wasn’t the one in the racist yearbook photo. But he did admit that he used shoe polish to darken his face when he dressed up as Michael Jackson for a dance contest in 1984. So obviously journalists asked about that. And at one point one asked whether the governor could still moonwalk.

this Ralph Northam dude was really about to moonwalk until his wife told him to chill. pic.twitter.com/ZzH1VKkUEY — Daniel Dudley (@DDisBORED) February 2, 2019

When he heard the question, Northam didn’t answer straight away. Instead, he appeared to look around, as if he were weighing whether there was enough space to show off these supposed skills. His wife, Pamela Northam, seemed to have quick reflexes and appeared to realize what was going on and spoke up. “In appropriate circumstances,” she said. Or maybe it was “inappropriate circumstances”? Regardless, Northam listened to his wife and parroted her words back to the journalist.

Northam’s allies must have been ecstatic that Pamela Northam was standing by her husband.