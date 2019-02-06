Nancy Pelosi and the Sarcastic Point Clapback Heard Round the World

Good thinking, guy. Pool/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has pushed back hard against President Trump’s most self-destructive tendencies and general ridiculousness since taking back the majority in the House. Pelosi seems to have loosened up with a more freewheeling approach to battling with the president not just on policy, but everywhere, capturing the hearts and (maybe) minds of everyday voters in her own party. At Tuesday’s State of the Union, Pelosi took the dark art of performative piss-take to another level when she literally clapped back at the president’s face by way of rebuttal for Trump’s disingenuous call for comity and unity.

“We must reject the politics of revenge, resistance, and retribution, and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise, and the common good,” Trump said.

Pelosi wasn’t having it.

The internet enjoyed.

