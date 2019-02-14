Known knowns: All signs point to the Mueller investigation wrapping up soon. Ben Mathis-Lilley lays out what we know about the ties between Trumpworld and Russia—and whether there’s enough to bring conspiracy charges.

Just watch the show already: Now back for its third season, One Day at a Time is as earnest and humane as ever. The Netflix sitcom about a Cuban American family can sometimes be corny or a little too pat, writes Lili Loofbourow, but its simple pleasures are a warm tonic for our era of self-serious dramedy: “The show defends joy as a legitimate answer to life’s tougher questions.”

Name game: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the NBA—and it’s about time people learned to pronounce his name correctly. As Maitreyi Anantharaman explains, that’s a “bare-minimum show of respect for [his] family, faith, and identity.”

Brevity: Leonard Maltin famously gave a one-word review of the 1948 film Isn’t It Romantic: “No.” With a new, unrelated film of the same name out in theaters this week, Jeffrey Bloomer asks the critic how he feels about that decision today.

For fun: An obituary for the Mars rover.

This is it,

Vicky