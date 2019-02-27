The Gist

Michael Cohen Isn’t Smart

He just did what Trump told him.

By

Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

Listen to The Gist via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play

On The Gist, Michael Cohen is not a smart guy, and that makes his testimony all the more trustworthy.

In the interview, Casey Burgat of R Street is here to talk about Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s staff turnover data. Does she seem to churn through staff more than most, or are a few big exits skewing the numbers? And is it so bad to have high turnover anyway?

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.

Amy Klobuchar Donald Trump Michael Cohen Podcasts