Trumpcast

Michael Cohen’s Opening Statement

And the wrangling that preceded it.

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

We know that many Slate podcast listeners are at work during Michael Cohen’s testimony before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, so we present it in podcast form.

First, Cohen’s opening testimony—and the wrangling that preceded it. Check back later for the entire day’s proceedings.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast.

Michael Cohen Podcasts