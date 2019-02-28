Trumpcast

Michael Cohen’s Testimony Before Congress

The full audio.

We know that many Slate podcast listeners were at work during Michael Cohen’s testimony before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, Feb. 27, so we’re going to bring it to you in podcast form.

In the previous episode you heard Cohen’s opening remarks. In part 2, the committee members begin their questioning.

