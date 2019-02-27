Michael Cohen Live: Watch Trump’s Former Attorney Testify Before the House Oversight Committee

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, arrives to testify before the House Oversight and Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen is testifying before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday. This post will be updated as the hearing develops.

Cohen’s testimony already made news before it even began. It was supposed to occur earlier this month, but was postponed when Cohen claimed that statements by the president and the Trump’s representatives made him fearful for his and his family’s safety. Then on Thursday, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz—a close Trump ally—was repeatedly slapped on the wrist by what seemed like all of legal Twitter when he appeared to threaten revelations about Cohen’s personal life. This may or may not have been a case of light witness tampering, but Gaetz deleted the tweet and apologized after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a terse and vague statement alluding to potential sanctions.

I encourage all Members to be mindful that comments made on social media or in the press can adversely affect the ability of House Committees to obtain the truthful and complete information necessary to fulfill their duties. https://t.co/NDnxkaiFCA pic.twitter.com/DIIgSHgeb5 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 26, 2019

Meanwhile, several news outlets released Cohen’s prepared statements. Those remarks include old allegations that Trump said some extraordinarily racist things in front of his former fixer, that he had ordered Cohen to pay adult film performer Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair to illegally influence the 2016 election, that Trump used straw-man bidders in a possibly illegal non-profit foundation scheme, and that Trump lied to the American public about his business dealings with Russia around the time Cohen was still working on a deal for a Moscow Trump Tower.

They also include some new allegations, specifically that Trump instructed Cohen to bully schools and boards into not releasing his grades and SAT scores, that he made generally embarrassing comments about evading the draft for the Vietnam War and about the ‘worst in the world’ judgment of his own son Donald Trump Jr., and most relevantly that he received a warning from Roger Stone in July 2016 that Julian Assange was going to begin leaking emails that would damage Hillary Clinton. Those emails had been stolen by Russia, according to the U.S. intelligence community and Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office, as part of an effort to cause chaos in the U.S. and tilt the election against Clinton.

Though the scope of this public hearing is supposed to exclude “questions relating to the Intelligence Committee’s investigation of efforts by Russia and other foreign entities to influence the U.S. political process during and since the 2016 U.S. election,” this last bit about Stone clearly implicates the heart of both the House Intelligence Committee’s probe and the special counsel’s investigation. Cohen is scheduled to testify privately before the House Intel Committee on Thursday, and already appeared behind closed doors before Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.

Oh! And Cohen promised to bring physical evidence of Trump’s misdeeds to Wednesday’s hearings. It seems, however, as though many of those documents may only prove crimes to which Cohen has already confessed and for which he will soon be serving a three-year prison sentence.