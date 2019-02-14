The Gist

Matt Braunger, Funny Dummy

His main advice is just to learn from your idiocy.

By

On The Gist, what does hard-on mean?

In the interview, stand-up comedian and podcaster Matt Braunger is here to discuss his new special Finally Live in Portland, his podcast Advice From a Dipshit, and whether or not he would eat racist fudge.

In the Spiel, the human tragedy of losing animals.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.

