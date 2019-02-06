Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, Gov. Andrew Cuomo still doesn’t understand puns.

In the interview, Lauren Greenfield has been documenting the wealthy for the past 25 years and finally turned that into her new film Generation Wealth, an exploration of the rise of wealth culture and the implications it has on those immersed in it. Can money really make you happy? Is there any way for the rest of us to ascend to wealthy status? Would we even want to? Generation Wealth is currently available on Amazon.

In the Spiel, who are the guests at the State of the Union?

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.