What Next

The Laquan McDonald Case Isn’t Over

Here’s how it’s shaping Chicago’s contentious mayor’s race.

By

Listen to What Next:

Listen to What Next via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, Stitcher, Overcast, Google Play, or iHeart.

Chicago’s mayoral election is Tuesday. The race has been crowded, contentious, and very much shaped by the Laquan McDonald case.

Guest: Jamie Kalven, a journalist with the Invisible Institute.

Tell us what you think by leaving a review on Apple Podcasts or sending an email to whatnext@slate.com.

Follow us on Instagram for updates on the show.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin.

Chicago Podcasts Police Violence