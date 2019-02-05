Kansas Judge Shortens Convicted Sex Abuser’s Sentence Because Teenage Victims Were “Aggressors”

Raymond Soden Kansas Department of Corrections

A Kansas judge has come under fire after arguing that two girls under the age of 16 had been the “aggressors” in a sexual abuse case involving a 67-year-old man, the Kansas City Star reported. In pointing to what he saw as their active role in the encounter and their apparent lack of trauma, the judge sentenced the man to less than half of the prison time recommend by Kansas sentencing guidelines.

In December, Leavenworth County District Judge Michael Gibbens sentenced Raymond Soden to just five years and 10 months in prison for knowingly soliciting a 13-year-old girl on Facebook, according to the Associated Press. Prosecutors, who told the Star they are now looking into the possibility of an appeal based on the judge’s comments, had asked for more than 13 years, as Soden had prior convictions for battery and sexual battery.

The judge, however, made a point of noting that the girls had voluntarily gone to Soden’s house and taken money for sexual favors. “I do find that the victims in this case, in particular, were more an aggressor than a participant in the criminal conduct,” Gibbens said. “They were certainly selling things monetarily that it’s against the law for even an adult to sell.”

He later reiterated, “I think that a 13-year-old who offered what she offered for money is certainly an aggressor, particularly since she’s the one that had to travel to Mr. Soden.”

Gibbens also responded to a statement the younger girl gave that she felt “uncomfortable” about one incident with physical contact. “And so she’s uncomfortable for something she voluntarily went to, voluntarily took her top off of, and was paid for?” Gibbens asked the prosecutor.

“Yes, judge. She was also a 13-year-old who under our laws can’t consent to anything,” the prosecutor responded.

The judge acknowledged the point but, according to the Star, said, “I wonder what kind of trauma there really was to this victim under those peculiar circumstances.”