Those who hate: As the story of Jussie Smollett’s allegedly faked attack comes to a temporary conclusion, Evan Urquhart eyes the horizon of cultural takes around racism and hate crimes. He says victims who tell their stories should still be believed, in spite of this case, because it’s not like this one attack was going to change anyone’s minds when it comes to hate crimes.

Boarding school: In 2015, a Utah couple wanted to document their baby’s growth online with photos that featured letterboards. Not being able to find any at first, they did a special order from a Wisconsin company, and started a company to sell them on their own. Since then, letterboards have gone from an obsolete tool to a modern aesthetic, featured on celebrities’ Instagram accounts and placed outside coffee shops. Heather Schwedel traces a unique story of Instagram-touted nostalgia.

Future shock: What does a true blockbuster look like in this cinematic and environmental age? Perhaps something like The Wandering Earth, a Chinese megahit that pulls no punches in portraying the massive global change needed for humanity to deal with the planetary devastation wrought by climate change. Inkoo Kang takes a look at this possibly propagandistic marvel that shows one possibility for how the world may react in the face of unimaginable devastation.

Jack’s a dull boy: In this age of the constant hustle, it can feel like every minute of a working person’s life has to be put toward something “productive,” whether that’s through a secondary freelance job or a side activity that’s meant to lead to a different career. Rachelle Hampton asks: When all your time is work, is there any room for play? For hobbies that you might not be good at, but still enjoy?

For fun: Did an anonymous Oklahoman predict that Zion Williamson would bust his shoe?

We love that basketball,

Nitish