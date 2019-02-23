Ivanka Trump Films Endorsement of Nikki Haley’s Daughter for Student Government Race

Ivanka Trump attends a panel discussion during the 55th Munich Security Conference in Munich, southern Germany, on February 16, 2019. CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

First Daughter Ivanka Trump knows all about the importance of family and connections to get ahead in politics. That may at least be part of the reason why President Donald Trump’s daughter took a break from her White House role to get involved in student politics. In a video posted online Friday, Ivanka Trump endorsed a ticket for the Clemson University student government ticket that includes Rena Haley, the daughter of former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

“Hi Clemson fans, it’s Ivanka Trump,” she says in the video. “I’m so proud of what each and every one of you are doing. Don’t forget to reach for new heights by voting for Huskey-Haley.”

Rena Haley, a junior majoring in nursing, is running on a ticket with Collin Huskey, a junior who is a biology major. There are five tickets running in the Clemson University elections but likely none have such great connections as Rena Haley. Ivanka Trump is friends with Nikki Haley, a former governor of South Carolina who gave the commencement speech at Clemson University last year.

Nikki Haley addresses the crowd during a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio at Clemson University Friday, February 19, 2016 in Clemson, South Carolina. Sean Rayford/Getty Images