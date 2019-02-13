Listen to Cory Doctorow:

Get More of The Good Fight Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to The Good Fight Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

In this episode of the Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to Cory Doctorow, a science fiction author who serves as co-editor of the blog Boing Boing, about measures we can take to preserve the freedom of the net—while preserving our own.

Email: thegoodfight@newamerica.org

﻿Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk

Podcast production by John T. Williams.