The Gun-Owning Doctors Changing the Gun Debate

The NRA told them to stay in their lane. They replied, “This IS our lane.”

By

Last fall, doctors from all over America took to social media with the hashtag #ThisIsMyLane (or #ThisIsOurLane). They sent pictures of themselves in blood-drenched scrubs and shared stories of treating victims of shootings. They were responding to a tweet from the NRA chiding them for speaking out about gun violence. Who are these doctors who have seen the worst results of gun violence—and still own guns?

Guest: Dr. Brendan Campbell, pediatric surgeon at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

This episode first aired on Nov. 15, 2018.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin.

