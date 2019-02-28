Listen to What Next:

Get More What Next Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to What Next Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to What Next via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, Stitcher, Overcast, Google Play, or iHeart.

Last fall, doctors from all over America took to social media with the hashtag #ThisIsMyLane (or #ThisIsOurLane). They sent pictures of themselves in blood-drenched scrubs and shared stories of treating victims of shootings. They were responding to a tweet from the NRA chiding them for speaking out about gun violence. Who are these doctors who have seen the worst results of gun violence—and still own guns?

Guest: Dr. Brendan Campbell, pediatric surgeon at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

This episode first aired on Nov. 15, 2018.

Tell us what you think by leaving a review on Apple Podcasts or sending an email to whatnext@slate.com.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin.