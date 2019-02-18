Sailor Pictured Kissing Nurse in Iconic World War II Photo Dies at 95

George Mendonsa is seen kissing Greta Zimmer Friedman in a photo that shows a slightly different angle from the one that was published in Life and became one of the most iconic photos of the 20th Century. U.S. Navy/Victor Jorgensen/via Wikimedia Commons

The man who is pictured in one of the most iconic photos of the 20th Century has died. George Mendonsa, who was pictured kissing a nurse in Times Square at the end of World War II, had a seizure and fell in an assisted living facility in Middletown, Rhode Island on Sunday, two days shy of his 96th birthday. Mendonsa for years claimed he was the sailor who was photographed on Aug. 14, 1945 by Alfred Eisenstaedt and published in Life as a scene from “V-J Day in Times Square.”

Several sailors claimed over the years that they were the ones in the famous photo although Mendonsa’s claim was finally verified in a 2012 book that used facial recognition software to help rule out all the other claims. “The evidence is so overwhelming.” Lawrence Verria, a coauthor of the book, told the Providence Journal. “There really is no doubt…. This man deserves the credit during his lifetime.”

Mendonsa’s daughter, Sharon Molleur, told NBC News her father was proud of the photo and what it represented. “He was very proud of his service and the picture and what it stood for,” Molleur said. “Always, for many, many years later, it was an important part of his life.”

Mendonsa claimed he was so ecstatic by news of the end of the war that he grabbed Greta Zimmer Friedman, a dental assistant in a nurse’s uniform, and planted a kiss on her even though he had never met her before. Friedman also reached out to Life in the 1960s to claim she was the woman in shot but was told she was wrong until 1980, when she met with Esenstaedt. In an interview in 2005, Friedman made it clear she didn’t exactly consent to the smooch. “It wasn’t my choice to be kissed,” she said in an interview with the Library of Congress. “The guy just came over and kissed or grabbed.” Friedman died in 2016 at 92.