Listen to What Next:

Get More What Next Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to What Next Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to What Next via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, Stitcher, Overcast, Google Play, or iHeart.

The people who believe the fraternity system is fundamentally broken have been throwing things at it for years to see what sticks. Last week, yet another suit was filed on the basis of discrimination—this time at Yale. On Wednesday’s show, what one lawyer’s work over the years against fraternities can tell us about what about needs to change on college campuses and if anything ever will.



Guest: Doug Fierberg, attorney and founder of the Fierberg National Law Group.

Tell us what you think by leaving a review on Apple Podcasts or sending an email to whatnext@slate.com.

Follow us on Instagram for updates on the show.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin.