On The Gist, if President Trump wanted to denounce bullying, he could have done better than inviting a boy named Trump (no relation) to the State of the Union address.

In 2001, Congress gave President George W. Bush a nearly blank check for command of an American military bent on punishing the terrorist groups directly (and not so directly) responsible for 9/11. The Authorization for Use of Military Force still benefits U.S. presidents, and few in Congress today seek to curb it. Our guest, Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, is among them.

In the Spiel, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is in for 2020, and reports of her being too tough a boss should be taken in stride.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.