Too soon: Josh Voorhees casts his incisive eyes at the hodgepodge that is rapidly shaping up on the way to the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. First, he analyzes New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker’s earnest candidacy announcement and points out his potential pros and weak spots. Then, Voorhees recalls a bizarre moment from January 2015 that ended up predicting the shape of the presidential election, and wonders what it can tell us about the current political cycle.

Looking forward to beer and commercials: Super Bowl LIII kicks off this Sunday, with a faceoff between the Los Angeles Rams and the ever-controversial New England Patriots. Massachusetts native Jack Hamilton revisits a piece he wrote a few years ago about rooting for the Pats in the age of Trump, and makes the case for why he continues to do so. Nick Greene profiles the lesser-known, mysterious characters who play a part in the Pats’ success. And Ruth Graham dispels the persistent myth that the popular event is a hive for sex trafficking.

Newswoman: Jill Abramson tries to bring a distinctly Timesian “objectivity” to Merchants of Truth, her new book about the media disruptions of the past decade. But Laura Miller says it would have worked better as a memoir, focusing more on her experience as the New York Times’ first female executive editor and less on her disdain for “hip” and “cool” upstarts BuzzFeed and Vice.

Not the Weezer album: The modern Pinkerton detective and consulting agency made news recently for a lawsuit against the video game company behind Red Dead Redemption 2 for its depiction of Pinkertons … in the 1800s. Rebecca Onion talked to a real Pinkerton about the fake Pinkertons, how the infamous agency made its bones, and why it cares about contemporary depictions.

By the way, the NFL is not great!

