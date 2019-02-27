What Next

A student-teacher duo put their curriculum to the test and passed legislation that would help solve civil rights crimes.

It started as a simple lesson in civil rights and ended as a bill President Donald Trump signed into law. How did a class of New Jersey high school students create a piece of legislation to help solve civil rights crimes?

Guests: Oslene Johnson, former student at Hightstown High School. Stuart Wexler, history teacher at Hightstown High School.

