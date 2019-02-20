Cops and robbers: Today, the Supreme Court issued a rare unanimous decision against the abuse of civil asset forfeiture laws, which allow prosecutors to accuse individuals of crimes and seize assets—including, in some cases, defendants’ houses—with even slight connections to the allegations. While this judgment doesn’t completely do away with the unjust practice, it’s an important step forward in national criminal justice reform, Mark Joseph Stern writes.

Foreign policy experience: Bernie Sanders is already getting—and dodging—questions about his stance on the Venezuela crisis. In fact, the candidate has a history of “tiptoeing around” the abuses of socialist regimes in Cuba and Nicaragua. León Krauze explains why that might be a liability for him in 2020.

Bigger Brother: News about the late-stage removal of an Ai Weiwei–directed segment in the recently released film Berlin, I Love You has brought new eyes to the increasing Chinese censorship of media, writes Josh Keating: “With the Chinese government carefully guarding access to an audience of 1.4 billion people, studios are desperate to avoid anything that might ‘hurt the feelings of the Chinese people.’ ”

Startups R Us: Shannon Palus interviewed the co-founders of Onward, a new and New York–based breakup concierge service. In her words, it “seems like an analogous service to planning all the minutiae of a wedding, but for a breakup.” And there’s a startup in Miami Beach, Florida, selling subscriptions to tap water—and it says it is definitely not similar to water fountains, writes Henry Grabar.

For fun: James Comey and Scary Spice.

