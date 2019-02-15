What Next

What lessons should Americans take from California’s high-speed-rail boondoggle?

The Green New Deal brought attention back to the idea of high-speed rail in America. This week California squandered it. What lessons should Americans be taking from the failed high-speed-rail project in California?

Guest: Henry Grabar, staff writer at Slate.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin.

