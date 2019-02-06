How the 2020 Democratic Field Reacted to Trump’s SOTU

California Sen. Kamala Harris greets fellow lawmakers ahead of the State of the Union on Tuesday in Washington. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The 2020 Democratic field began responding to State of the Union before it even began, and they continued well after President Donald Trump had finished. Shocker: The men and woman competing for the right to take on the president next year were unimpressed with what they heard from him on Tuesday.

Sen. Kamala Harris, fresh off her formidable campaign rollout, got things started with a live-streamed prebuttal a little more than an hour before Trump walked into the lower chamber. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, still playing coy about his intentions to run it back in 2020, then finished the night with a lengthy spoken rebuttal of his own—after Stacey Abrams had given Democrats’ official rebuttal on-air.

Stealing the spotlight from Trump was an impossible task on a night like this, but any effort to break through in the moment was also complicated by Abrams, whose speech was about as well-received as an official SOTU response can be. Much of the field appeared willing to let Abrams speak the loudest for their party on Tuesday—a lesson likely learned, at least in part, from watching Sanders draw heat after he announced plans for his own rebuttal. (Perhaps as a result of that criticism, Bernie made sure to encourage people to tune in for Abrams’ remarks before they watched his own.)

Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke stood out the most for their restraint. The latter didn’t tweet at all on Tuesday. And here was the former’s only tweet in the hours between the start of Trump’s speech and midnight on the East Coast:

Stacey Abrams achieved in a matter of minutes something Donald Trump failed to do in over an hour -- to embrace and give voice to the spirit and core values that make America great. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 6, 2019

Other White House hopefuls (and their social media teams) were more eager to throw some counterpunches—and ask for cash.

Despite what President Trump says, it is not “a hot economy” when 43% of households can't afford to pay for housing, food, child care, health care, transportation and a cell phone without going into debt. That is not a hot economy. #SOTU — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 6, 2019

Just a reminder that this State of the Union Address was originally pushed back because Trump shut down the government for 35 days — the longest shutdown in U.S. history. And in fewer than 10 days, there’s a chance he will shut it down again over his vanity project. #SOTU — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 6, 2019

It takes more than a nod to unity at the top of a speech to bring our country together. Our president has spent the last 2 years trying to drive us apart. Actions speak louder than words. #SOTU — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) February 6, 2019

We heard plenty of things in tonight’s #SOTU that made my blood boil. But it’s not enough for us to just get angry at @realDonaldTrump (again). We have to fight for the change we want to see. This is our moment – chip in now: https://t.co/2xGf7rkInY — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 6, 2019

Agree? Chip in $5 so we can put an end to this. https://t.co/nKcdxOJAhY #SOTU pic.twitter.com/4Hkotw8e5S — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) February 6, 2019

American greatness began with immigrants. Choosing greatness starts with understanding that. And it means choosing real solutions to our broken immigration system over gimmicks like a wall. — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 6, 2019

The candidate who came the closest to making news? That was probably Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who teased a major announcement this weekend. I wonder whatever it could be?

I’m making a big announcement on Sunday. Join me there: https://t.co/Hz91NGE8hB pic.twitter.com/7Yz1dgaa31 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 6, 2019