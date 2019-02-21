The Gist

The Viability of Bernie Sanders

Can his policy ideas work in this newly progressive Democratic party?

By

Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

Listen to The Gist via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play

On The Gist, news should be new.

In the interview, our resident vexillologist Ted Kaye is back to talk about San Francisco’s flag. Where does its design come from, and is it really the best modern representation of the city? Kaye’s book is Good Flag, Bad Flag.

In the Spiel, Bernie Sanders and the viability of policy ideas.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.

2020 Campaign Bernie Sanders Podcasts Politics