Runnin’: Sen. Bernie Sanders officially announced a 2020 presidential bid this morning, hoping to take the reins in a Democratic Party that has moved further left since his last run. Josh Voorhees examines the pros and cons of his national return. In other candidacy news, Sen. Amy Klobuchar did not endorse Medicare for all, angering those unimpressed by her “pragmatic” views. However, Jordan Weissmann appreciates Klobuchar’s candor on the issue and thinks other candidates should be more upfront on what their actual health care policies are.

Apocalypse now: Why is American pop culture, which is otherwise obsessed with planetary devastation, so bad at telling clear-eyed stories about climate change? Will movies, TV shows, and books address the crisis more appropriately as the effects of it become increasingly apparent? David Wallace-Wells, the author of a new book on climate change, takes the culture to task on this issue and posits a few theories.

GPS-ish: Aaron Mak explores police departments’ increasing use of “reverse location search warrants” with Google, which may force the company to give up location data on every piece of applicable tech near a crime scene. “In doing so, however,” he writes, “the police can end up not only fishing for a suspect, but also gathering the location data of potentially hundreds (or thousands) of innocent people.”

What the fate of the best says about the rest: What happened to the four teachers hailed by the White House in 2016 as the Teachers of the Year? One of them joined fellow educators on the picket lines this year, another was forced to switch schools because of low wages, and the other two left the classroom altogether to work in D.C. Nate Bowling, a member of that class, explains their sad trajectory and what it signifies about American education.

For fun: The Departed, without that one rat.

A noble project of “nebulous legality,”

Nitish