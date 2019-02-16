Police secure the area following a shooting at the Henry Pratt Company on February 15, 2019 in Aurora, Illinois. Scott Olson/Getty Images

A gunman killed at least five people and wounded multiple others, including five police officers, in a warehouse in Aurora, Illinois, on Friday. The Aurora Police Department said that the gunman died after exchanging fire with officers.

The shooter was identified as 45-year-old Gary Martin, an employee at Henry Pratt, an industrial valve manufacturer whose warehouse was the site of the shooting. Police do not yet know the motive.

Aurora is a city of about 200,000 people located 40 miles west of Chicago.

ATF and FBI agents arrived at the scene at around 2:30 p.m. local time. A bevy of police vehicles, along with at least six ambulances and six firetrucks, also appeared at the scene. An employee who escaped the building told ABC7 Chicago that he saw a shooter holding a pistol equipped with a laser sight, and that there should have been roughly 30 people in the warehouse at the time.

The nearby Mercy Hospital reportedly received three patients, though one of the patients was transferred to the Good Samaritan Hospital via helicopter. Rush Copley Medical Center is also treating three patients.

The West Aurora School district had a soft lockdown until 3:30 p.m., at which point students were dismissed.

President Trump and Illinois officials released statements expressing their condolences for the victims.

Great job by law enforcement in Aurora, Illinois. Heartfelt condolences to all of the victims and their families. America is with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2019

I am monitoring the situation in Aurora, Illinois. This is a scary, sad day for all Illinoisans and Americans. Thank you to the brave first responders who risked their lives this afternoon and apprehended the shooter. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) February 15, 2019

May the memory of those that we lost today be a blessing and more than that, may their memory fuel our work to bring peace to this state we call home. pic.twitter.com/sy9orxTCbf — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) February 16, 2019

My heart breaks for Aurora. I'm tracking updates on the situation with my staff. Thank you to the members of law enforcement who are responding to the emergency. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) February 15, 2019

This is a breaking news story. This post may be updated with more information about the shooting.