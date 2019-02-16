A gunman killed at least five people and wounded multiple others, including five police officers, in a warehouse in Aurora, Illinois, on Friday. The Aurora Police Department said that the gunman died after exchanging fire with officers.
The shooter was identified as 45-year-old Gary Martin, an employee at Henry Pratt, an industrial valve manufacturer whose warehouse was the site of the shooting. Police do not yet know the motive.
Aurora is a city of about 200,000 people located 40 miles west of Chicago.
ATF and FBI agents arrived at the scene at around 2:30 p.m. local time. A bevy of police vehicles, along with at least six ambulances and six firetrucks, also appeared at the scene. An employee who escaped the building told ABC7 Chicago that he saw a shooter holding a pistol equipped with a laser sight, and that there should have been roughly 30 people in the warehouse at the time.
The nearby Mercy Hospital reportedly received three patients, though one of the patients was transferred to the Good Samaritan Hospital via helicopter. Rush Copley Medical Center is also treating three patients.
The West Aurora School district had a soft lockdown until 3:30 p.m., at which point students were dismissed.
President Trump and Illinois officials released statements expressing their condolences for the victims.
This is a breaking news story. This post may be updated with more information about the shooting.
