Anthony Weiner Released From Federal Prison

Anthony Weiner leaves Federal Court in New York September 25, 2017 after being sentenced for 21-months for sexting with a 15-year-old girl. AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Former congressman Anthony Weiner has been released from federal prison after he was convicted for sexting a 15-year-old girl. He began a 21-month prison sentence in November, 2017 at the Federal Medical Center Devens in Ayer, Massachusetts.

Weiner isn’t quite a free man yet as he was transferred to a federal re-entry program in New York. It isn’t clear exactly where Weiner is right now but he is either in a halfway house or home detention, reports TMZ.

Weiner was initially scheduled to be released from prison in August 2019 but it had already been announced he would get out earlier. The former congressman’s release data was moved forward from August to May 2019 on good conduct. He is now scheduled to finish his sentence on May 14. He will then spend three years on supervised release and will have to register as a sex offender.

Weiner was once a rising star in the Democratic Party but he resigned from Congress in 2011 after he was caught sending sexually explicit photos to women on social media. He then tried a comeback run for mayor of New York City, but his campaign was derailed after he was engulfed by another sexting scandal. He then came under federal investigation for sending sexually explicit photos to an underage girl. “The crime I committed was my rock bottom, but I am truly grateful that it finally began me on my recovery,” Weiner said at his sentencing hearing. “I was a very sick man for a very long time, but I’m also responsible for the damage I have done. Your Honor, I have a disease, but I have no excuse.”